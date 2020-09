Pressly struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Pressly has been inconsistent of late, taking two losses in his last five appearances. However, he did not struggle at all Saturday, striking out a pair and retiring the side on 11 pitches to earn his 11th save. Overall, Pressly has maintained a 3.79 ERA and 26:7 K:BB across 19 frames this season.