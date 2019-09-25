Pressly allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three in the eighth inning to pick up the hold in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Mariners.

This was Pressly's second outing since coming off the injured list and marked a return to his traditional role as the eighth-inning bridge to closer Roberto Osuna. In his first game back last Friday, he pitched the seventh inning while Will Harris worked the eighth. Pressly has struck out five batters in two innings of relief since his return.