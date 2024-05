Manager Joe Espada said Pressly was unavailable for Friday's game against the Brewers due to a sore finger on his right (throwing) hand, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pressly's finger issue doesn't appear to be anything too serious, though it may prevent him from pitching for another day or two. The 35-year-old right-hander currently holds a 5.51 ERA and 1.78 WHIP through 16.1 innings and has not appeared in a game since Tuesday.