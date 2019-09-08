Pressly (knee) was scheduled to complete a bullpen session Sunday, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Assuming Pressly's right knee responded well to the activity, he'll be in line for at least one or two more bullpen sessions before he advances to facing hitters. Manager AJ Hinch said Sunday that Pressly would likely come off the 10-day injured list "sooner rather than later," suggesting that the right-handed reliever remains on pace to pitch for the big club before the regular season ends.

More News
Our Latest Stories