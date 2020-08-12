Pressly blew the save Tuesday against the Giants. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk while fanning two in one inning. He also threw a wild pitch.

Pressly entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead, but he couldn't get the job and allowed the Giants to tie the game on an RBI single from Darin Ruf. Things could've gone worse for the 31-year-old right-hander as he had Hunter Pence at third with two outs, but he struck out Wilmer Flores to end the threat. Pressly now has gone 1-for-3 in save opportunities this season.