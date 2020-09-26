Pressly allowed a solo home run and struck out two in a blown save Friday against the Rangers.

Pressly had found a groove as the closer over the month of September until Ronald Guzman took him deep in the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings. The reliever told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle the pitch was placed where he wanted it -- a curveball down and in -- but Guzman reached down and got it. It was the fourth blown save of the season for Pressly, whose previous blown save came on Sept. 1.