Pressly (3-3) gave up two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning of work to take the loss in a 5-4 defeat to the Mariners on Saturday.

Pressly had been very good in July, tallying two wins and two saves while posting an ERA of 2.00 coming into Saturday's game. However, he wasn't able to protect a one-run lead over the Mariners and gave up the game winning hit on a two-out, two-RBI single to Abraham Toro. Despite being saddled with his third loss of the season, Pressly should get a chance to redeem himself shortly.