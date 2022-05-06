Pressly (1-1) picked up the win despite blowing a save after allowing two runs on two hits in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory Thursday over Detroit.

In his first game since April 13, Pressly (knee) entered the game with the Astros leading 2-0 and retired the first two batters he faced. After giving up a single to Miguel Cabrera, Jeimer Candelario sent a 1-2 pitch to the seats beyond the right-field wall to tie the game. The righty is now 3-for-5 in save opportunities and has just two strikeouts in 4.1 innings. That said, since joining the Astros in 2018, the two-time All-Star has a 2.32 ERA in 167 innings with 216 strikeouts and will likely be given the majority of the opportunities to close moving forward.