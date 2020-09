Pressly was tagged with the blown save against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing one run one two hits in one inning while striking out one.

Pressly was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning, but Elvis Andrus greeted him with a homer leading off the frame to spoil the save opportunity. After a rough start to the campaign, Pressly had converted each of his previous five save chances, so Tuesday's hiccup is unlikely to threaten his role as the team's closer.