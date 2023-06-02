Pressly allowed one hit and struck out one batter over a scoreless inning Thursday to earn a save against the Angels.

Pressly blew his first save of the campaign against the Twins in his previous appearance heading into Thursday, but he got back on track with a scoreless frame against Los Angeles. The veteran closer allowed a one-out double, though that didn't provide extensive stress given that he was protecting a three-run lead. Pressly has 11 saves in 12 chances since April 21, posting a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB over 16 innings during that span.