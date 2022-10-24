Pressly pitched the final inning Sunday during Game 4 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits, walks and strikeouts in the 6-5 win over the Yankees.

After recording a fly out and a ground out in the ninth inning, Pressly was one out away from the World Series with Aaron Judge stepping to the plate. The 33-year-old was able to locate a slider on the outside corner and Judge tapped it back to the mound for a 1-3 ground out, sending the Astros to the World Series. This marked Pressly's third save of the ALCS and his 15th consecutive save converted, and he has allowed only two hits across five scoreless appearances in the postseason. The veteran will face the Phillies in the World Series -- he recorded his final save of the regular season against Philadelphia on October 5.