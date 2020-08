Pressly recorded the save in both games of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the A's, throwing two perfect innings and striking out four.

After fanning one batter in the matinee, Pressly was even more dominant in the nightcap, striking out the side on only 11 pitches. The 31-year-old is up to six saves on the season, and his efforts Saturday lowered his ERA to 4.22, although his 15:4 K:BB through 10.2 innings offers a better picture of how he's pitched.