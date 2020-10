Pressly allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Pressly was called upon to protect a 7-4 lead and managed to do so with little trouble. Despite allowing one baserunner, he induced a double play from the next batter he faced to end the contest. Pressly has been dominant to this point in the postseason, as he's picked up four saves and a win while maintaining a 2.45 ERA with an 8:1 K:BB across 7.1 frames.