Pressly allowed a hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning to earn his second save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Indians.

Roberto Osuna, Houston's closer, was not used to save this game after he pitched two innings (24 pitches) to pick up a win Saturday. Pressly continued an impressive start to the season. He's yet to allow a run or a walk over 12.1 innings.

