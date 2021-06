Pressly earned the save over the Twins on Friday, pitching a perfect inning and striking out two.

The right-hander was called upon in the bottom of the ninth inning after Houston took a two-run lead in the top of the frame. Pressly needed 20 pitches to retire the side in order, notching a pair of strikeouts in the process. He is now 10-for-11 in save chances this season and has posted a 2.08 ERA along with a 27:5 K:BB across 26 innings.