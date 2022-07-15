Pressly (3-2) threw two scoreless innings and struck out three to earn the win in Thursday's extra-inning victory over the Angels.

Pressly kept the game tied at 2-2 in the ninth inning and then protected a one-run lead in the 10th. A passed ball in the extra frame put the tying run 90 feet from scoring, but Pressly was able to get the job done. He's thrown eight innings without permitting a baserunner (outside of extra-inning ghost runners) in his last seven appearances. The Astros' closer trimmed his ERA to 3.00 with a 0.96 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 27 innings this year. He's 19-for-22 in save chances and continues to have a strong grip on ninth-inning duties.