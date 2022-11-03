Pressly pitched the final inning of Wednesday night's 5-0 win over the Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series, allowing zero runs, zero hits and one walk while striking out one.

Pressly entered the game in the ninth inning with a chance to complete just the second no-hitter in World Series history, and he got the job done. The 33-year-old got J.T. Realmuto to ground out to third to end the game, evening up the series at 2-2. He has allowed just one unearned run in eight appearances during the postseason while amassing 11 strikeouts. Pressly threw 19 pitches Wednesday night, and he may be called on again Thursday night to close out Game 5 if the Astros can get to the ninth inning with a lead.