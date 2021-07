Pressly allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over Cleveland.

Pressly hasn't given up an earned run in his last 11 innings, collecting six saves and two wins in that span. The Houston closer has a strong 1.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 43:5 K:BB across 34 innings this season. He's now 13-for-14 in save chances and should continue to enjoy a fair amount of job stability in the ninth inning.