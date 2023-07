Pressly struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Pressly had no trouble protecting a two-run lead. He's converted five saves and added a win since his blown save June 14 versus the Nationals. The right-hander is 17-for-20 in save chances with a 2.72 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB through 36.1 innings overall. Pressly's continues to enjoy stability in the closer role for Houston.