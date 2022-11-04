Pressly pitched the final five outs and earned the save during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series, allowing zero hits, walks and runs while striking out two.

Pressly threw a slider that hit Bryce Harper with two outs in the ninth, but he got Nick Castellanos to ground out to secure the save in Game 5. The closer converted his first save of the World Series, and he has now earned the save in 16 consecutive opportunities. After throwing 19 pitches the night prior in Game 4, Pressly needed another 26 to get the final five outs of Game 5. The 33-year-old Texan came into the game with the tying run on third and just one out, but he was able to record a strikeout and a ground out to escape the jam. Pressly is having an outstanding postseason for the Astros -- he has allowed just one unearned run over 10 innings while striking out 13.