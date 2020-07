Astros manager Dusty Baker is hopeful that Pressly (elbow) will be able to avoid the injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's far from a concrete return timeline, but it does sound as though Pressly's elbow soreness may not be too serious. He's yet to appear in a game this season and appears to have missed his window as the Astros' temporary closer, as Roberto Osuna recorded his first save of the year Monday.