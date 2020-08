Pressly (elbow) could be available for Saturday's game against the Angels, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Pressly hasn't appeared in a game for the Astros this season as he deals with elbow soreness, but manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander could be available Saturday. However, Roberto Osuna has a firm hold on the closer's role despite his absence for the first several games.