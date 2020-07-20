Pressly (finger) will be the next man up if Roberto Osuna isn't in game shape by Opening Day, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Osuna isn't injured, but he showed up to camp behind his teammates and may not have time to get ready to close games at the start of the season. Pressly has issues of his own, as he's been battling a blister in recent days, but there's a good chance he'll be the Astros' top bullpen arm for the first few games of the season. There's a case to be made that he's the team's best reliever even with Osuna available, as he beat Osuna in ERA (2.32 to 2.63), FIP (2.66 to 3.21), strikeout rate (34.1 percent to 28.8 percent) and groundball rate (50.8 percent to 38.8 percent) last season, but there's been no indication that Houston intends for Pressly to take over the role on a permanent basis.