Manager A.J. Hinch said the Astros are considering putting Pressly (knee) on the injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly missed time earlier in the week due to a bruised knee, and he didn't look quite right in his return to action Friday, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk before exiting without recording an out. He's apparently still dealing with some soreness, though the Astros aren't sure if the issue is serious enough to require a stay on the injured list at this point. How Pressly responds to treatment in the coming days will likely determine whether he lands on the IL or not.