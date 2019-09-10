Manager AJ Hinch is hopeful to get Pressly (knee) back for "the last 10 days of the season or so," Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Pressly was able to complete a bullpen session Sunday, and he figures to continue to ramp up his activity within the next week. The Astros are likely most concerned with getting the right-hander ready for the postseason, but Houston would certainly like him to see major-league action prior to the playoffs if possible.