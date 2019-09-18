The Astros hope Pressly (knee) will get into a game this weekend against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

That would give him a little over a week to knock some rust off before the postseason. Pressly had a 2.50 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 50.1 innings prior to the injury. Despite that dominance in high-leverage spots, he only has two wins and three saves this season.