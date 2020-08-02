Pressly pitched two-thirds of an innings in Saturday's loss to the Angels but left after having trainers come to the mound to look at a cut on the cuticle above his thumbnail, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. However, after the game manager Dusty Baker downplayed the issue. "Fortunately for us, he was alright," Baker said. "We got him out of there because we didn't want him to throw too many pitches because that's his first outing."

Pressly's status takes on a greater urgency following Chris Devenski's trip to the IL and Roberto Osuna leaving Saturday's game with arm discomfort. There's a chance that Pressly could close immediately. Other options include Bryan Abreu and Cy Sneed in the short-term.