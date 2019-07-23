Pressly hasn't been used since Thursday after taking a comebacker off his knee in that day's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It doesn't sound like Pressly has been completely unavailable, but manager A.J. Hinch has successfully been able to avoid him in favor of other options. The reliever hasn't been placed on the injured list, so it's likely that he'll get into a game sometime soon.