Pressly was traded to Houston from Minnesota in exchange for Jorge Alcala and Gilberto Celestino on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports

Pressly will head to Houston with the hope of bolstering an already stellar bullpen. The 29-year-old right-hander sports a 3.40 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 69 strikeouts over 47.2 innings this season, as he figures to be deployed in mid-to-high leverage situations with the Astros as they look to make another deep postseason run.