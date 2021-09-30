Manager Dusty Baker said Pressly (knee) was available for a potential save situation during Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Rays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baker announced Tuesday that Pressly was unavailable for that contest due to an old knee issue that cropped up, though it's apparently not a serious concern since the right-hander was available a day later. The 31-year-old hasn't pitched since Sunday, and the Astros are likely to utilize him at least once during the final four games of the season to keep him fresh heading into the playoffs, regardless of whether or not a save opportunity arises.