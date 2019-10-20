Pressly (knee) said he'll be ready to pitch in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday against the Nationals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly exited Game 6 of the ALCS on Saturday with right knee discomfort, but he said some scar tissue in his knee came off, which was something he expected to occur at some point after undergoing knee surgery in August. The 30-year-old will now have Sunday and Monday to rest up after the Astros clinched their trip to the World Series with Saturday's walkoff victory.