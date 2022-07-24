Pressly pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Mariners.
Pressly was on the paternity list for the last three days to be with his family after the birth of his daughter. He immediately retook the closer role and locked down his 20th save of the season with a drama-free outing Sunday. Even more impressively, Pressly has now pitched 10 consecutive innings without allowing a baserunner, and he's struck out 17 while picking up six saves and two wins in that span. The closer's dominant run has shrunk his ERA to 2.79 with a 0.90 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 29 innings this year.