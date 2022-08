Pressly picked up the save Tuesday, striking out two and allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 7-5 victory over Texas.

After giving up a leadoff double, Pressly retired the next three batters to end the game. It was his 22nd save in 26 chances this season and his first appearance since July 31. He has a 1.29 ERA, 0.43 WHIP and 25:1 K:BB in 14 innings over his last 13 outings. He's nearing his career-high 26 saves recorded last season.