Pressly (1-0) earned the win Tuesday after holding the Angels scoreless over the final two innings. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out two.

It was another non-save situation for Pressly, who entered a tied game in the eighth inning and blanked the Angels the rest of the way. Thanks to a two-run home run by Carlos Correa in the top of the ninth, the Astros secured the win for Pressly. The 32-year-old has yet to allow a run in three innings of work this season.