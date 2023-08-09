Pressly (undisclosed) picked up the save in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Baltimore. He struck out one over a perfect inning.

After getting the day off Sunday, Pressly was back in action Tuesday and tossed a perfect inning for his 27th save of the campaign. After allowing one or more runs in four of his previous seven appearances, Pressly has rattled off four consecutive shutout frames. Despite the rest day, fantasy managers should expect Pressly to be fully healthy moving forward while he currently boasts the sixth-most saves in baseball and dons a 2.98 ERA through 51.1 innings of work.