Astros' Ryan Pressly: Earns second hold
Pressly allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of Friday's 3-2 win over Oakland.
Pressly worked a scoreless eighth inning to pick up his second hold of the season. The game was the prototype for how manager AJ Hinch would like a game to transpire. The starter (Collin McHugh) goes six quality innings followed by Hector Rondon in the seventh, Pressly in the eighth and closer Roberto Osuna nailing down a save in the ninth. Pressly is entrenched as the the setup man for Osuna.
