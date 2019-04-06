Pressly allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of Friday's 3-2 win over Oakland.

Pressly worked a scoreless eighth inning to pick up his second hold of the season. The game was the prototype for how manager AJ Hinch would like a game to transpire. The starter (Collin McHugh) goes six quality innings followed by Hector Rondon in the seventh, Pressly in the eighth and closer Roberto Osuna nailing down a save in the ninth. Pressly is entrenched as the the setup man for Osuna.

