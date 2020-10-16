Pressly allowed one hit and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Rays on Thursday.

Both teams went with bullpen days in Game 5 of the ALCS, and Pressly was the last of seven pitchers used by Houston. The right-hander battled some elbow trouble early on during the regular season and posted a 4.22 ERA in August, but Pressly has looked a lot more like himself since the beginning of September (21:4 K:BB in his last 16.2 innings), shoring up the back end for manager Dusty Baker.