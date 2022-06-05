Pressly was ejected from Sunday's game against the Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning for throwing inside to Michael Taylor, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly was warned for throwing inside before he was ultimately thrown out of the game with two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. If the league ultimately determines that he was intentionally throwing inside, Pressly could face a suspension. Prior to Sunday's ejection, the right-hander allowed a run on no hits and a walk while failing to strike out a batter in two-thirds of an inning.