Pressly retired the only batter faced in the eighth inning of Thursday's 8-4 win over the Athletics.

Pressly entered with Houston leading 6-3 and the bases loaded courtesy of Ryne Stanek's wildness. He squelched the uprising by getting former Astro Tony Kemp to groundout after five pitches. When the Astros went on to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a four-run lead, manager Dusty Baker had Andre Scrubb mop up instead of giving Pressly the opportunity for a four-out save. Pulling Pressly, who had not pitched since May 15, saves him if needed to pitch both Friday and Saturday at Texas.