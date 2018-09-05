Astros' Ryan Pressly: Extends scoreless inning streak
Pressly pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out the side in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Twins.
Pressly ran his scoreless innings streak to 10.1 over 11 appearances. He's given up just four hits, struck out 16 and hasn't walked a batter during that streak. The right-hander has been dominant since the Astros acquired him from the Twins in July and should be considered for setup work if Hector Rondon's hand injury lingers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...