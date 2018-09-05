Pressly pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out the side in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Pressly ran his scoreless innings streak to 10.1 over 11 appearances. He's given up just four hits, struck out 16, and hasn't walked a batter during that streak. The right-hander has been dominant since the Astros acquired him from the Twins in July and should be considered for setup work if Hector Rondon's hand injury lingers.

