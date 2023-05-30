Pressly blew a save against the Twins on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters in one inning.

Pressly got the ninth inning with Houston up 5-4 but couldn't protect the lead. He struck out two of the first three batters he faced but yielded a game-tying single to rookie Royce Lewis with two outs. The blown save was the first for Pressly in 11 chances this season, and Monday marked just the second time he's allowed the opponent to score over his past 17 outings. With those numbers in mind, Pressly's role as Houston's closer remains very secure despite the stumble.