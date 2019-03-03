Astros' Ryan Pressly: Fans three in debut
Pressly struck out the side on 14 pitches (12 strikes) in Sunday's game against Washington.
Pressly impressed in his spring debut, picking up where he left off last year, when he ended the regular season with a 21-game scoreless streak. "There's still a lot of stuff I need to clean up for me personally," Pressly told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "I spun the ball really well and threw my offspeed pitches for strikes. The fastball was a little bit up in the zone, but we'll clean that up throughout spring. I was happy with today." He was a key stabilizer in the bullpen last year, posting a 0.77 ERA and 0.60 WHIP in 26 games after Houston acquired him from Minnesota. He'll serve as the eighth-inning bridge to closer Roberto Osuna and will be first in line for save opportunities when Osuna is not available.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...