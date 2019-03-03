Pressly struck out the side on 14 pitches (12 strikes) in Sunday's game against Washington.

Pressly impressed in his spring debut, picking up where he left off last year, when he ended the regular season with a 21-game scoreless streak. "There's still a lot of stuff I need to clean up for me personally," Pressly told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "I spun the ball really well and threw my offspeed pitches for strikes. The fastball was a little bit up in the zone, but we'll clean that up throughout spring. I was happy with today." He was a key stabilizer in the bullpen last year, posting a 0.77 ERA and 0.60 WHIP in 26 games after Houston acquired him from Minnesota. He'll serve as the eighth-inning bridge to closer Roberto Osuna and will be first in line for save opportunities when Osuna is not available.