Pressly earned a save against the White Sox on Wednesday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning.

Houston held a 3-2 lead after four innings, and the score hadn't changed by the time Pressly took the mound in the bottom of the ninth. The closer kept things that way, punching out the final two batters he faced to complete a perfect inning. Pressly has bounced back from a blown save against Seattle on July 31 to convert each of his subsequent two opportunities, tossing 3.2 scoreless frames and posting a 7:0 K:BB across his past four appearances.