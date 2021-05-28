Pressly (neck) is feeling better, but it's not yet clear whether or not he'll be available Friday against the Padres, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pressly wasn't available in the Astros' previous game against the Dodgers on Wednesday, as his neck was stiff enough that he couldn't turn his head. While the fact that he's feeling better is certainly a good sign and suggests he won't miss much more time, he'll have to throw before the Astros determine whether or not he's ready for game action.