Pressly is not in favor of the pitch clock that will be implemented in 2023, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly cited the fact that each pitcher is taught to work at their own pace to back his opinion, though he also didn't express concern about his ability to adjust to the new rule. He has most recently pitched in the World Baseball Classic, which does not use a pitch clock. Across three innings of Cactus League action, Pressly has allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out three across three frames.