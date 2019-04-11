Pressly gave up a hit and struck out three over 1.1 innings to earn his first save of the season in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

Pressly came into the game with the tying run on third base in the eighth inning and proceeded to strike out Gary Sanchez to end the rally. He came back for the ninth inning and only surrendered a single by Aaron Judge to earn his first save of the season. This isn't a sign of any change to the closer's role as Roberto Osuna was unavailable after pitching three days in a row. Pressly has been fantastic thus far and has yet to allow a run through five appearances.