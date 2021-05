Pressly allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out two across two innings to earn the save Thursday against the Yankees.

Pressly threw multiple innings for the third time this season, though Thursday's effort was the first time his multi-frame efforts resulted in a save. He allowed an earned run on a defensive error behind him but pitched cleanly otherwise. Pressly now has five saves on the season to go along with an excellent 1.93 ERA and 15:3 K:BB across 14 innings.