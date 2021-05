Pressly allowed an unearned run on one hit over 1.1 innings and took the loss against the Rangers on Sunday.

Pressly rolled through a perfect ninth inning on just eight pitches to keep the game tied at 3-3. He then forced two ground balls in the 10th inning, one to move Nick Solak over to third and another to bring Solak home for a Texas victory. It was the first loss or blown save of the year for the 32-year-old who lowered his season ERA to 1.31.