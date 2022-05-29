Pressly allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Pressly loaded the bases with one out, but he got Luis Torrens to ground into a double play to end the threat. This was Pressly's fourth straight appearance with a save over the last eight days, and he's riding a 6.2-inning scoreless streak. The Astros' closer is at a 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 11 innings while going 8-for-10 in save chances in 12 outings.